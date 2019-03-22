Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,710 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,756,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,574,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.64 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $86.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

