PCS Edventures! (PCSV) vs. Scientific Learning (SCIL) Head-To-Head Comparison

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! N/A N/A N/A Scientific Learning -5.21% N/A -9.46%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PCS Edventures! and Scientific Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Scientific Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $3.33 million 1.08 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.62 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Learning.

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats Scientific Learning on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Scientific Learning Company Profile

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

