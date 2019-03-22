Paypal (PYPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.93

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.93 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 157414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $2,651,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in Paypal by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

