PayCoin Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $134,113.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

