Paxos Standard Token Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $120.25 million and $53.94 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00025138 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00379549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.01658123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 119,268,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,149,035 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

