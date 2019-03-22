Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $896,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

