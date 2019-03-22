Par Pacific (PARR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Par Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,546,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 683,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

