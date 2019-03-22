Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 85.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.