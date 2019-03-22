Pandora Media Inc (P) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,469 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Pandora Media worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter worth about $26,431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,211,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,135,468 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $86,878,000 after buying an additional 2,135,468 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,621,808 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 1,892,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,315,363 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $221,729,000 after buying an additional 1,674,105 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:P opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04. Pandora Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

