Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,844 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

In related news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 13,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $660,280.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,199.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

