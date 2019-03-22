Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.13 Million in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.11% of Electro Scientific Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,313,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 578,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,118,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESIO opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.20. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Electro Scientific Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

