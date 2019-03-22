Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

EWM opened at $30.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/paloma-partners-management-co-has-1-38-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-malaysia-etf-ewm.html.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.