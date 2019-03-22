Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $107,219.00 and $4.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000520 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

