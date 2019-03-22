PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $30.16

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.32, but opened at $30.16. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 947448 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
