PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 1,467,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,143,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $46.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,929,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 973.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,664,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

