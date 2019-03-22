PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,679,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,677,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,210,000 after purchasing an additional 353,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/pacwest-bancorp-pacw-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Tarde Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.