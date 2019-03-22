Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases Shares of 19,394 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,000. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 target price (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $259,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $423.71 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $558.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

