Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,119,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,822,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,675,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,680,052 shares of company stock worth $90,163,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

