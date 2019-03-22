Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 10,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,680,052 shares of company stock valued at $90,163,936 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

