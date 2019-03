Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dorian Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48.

ORCL stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,196,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,012,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

