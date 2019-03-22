Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celsion (CLSN)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CLSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

