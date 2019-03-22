Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Several other research firms have also commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE LL opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $286.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.59 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

