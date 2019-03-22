OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Get OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of OPHRY opened at $1.42 on Friday. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.