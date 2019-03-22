Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded flat against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $0.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00380060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.01659879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00230235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,114,139 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.