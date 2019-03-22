Onix Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onix has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Onix has a market cap of $38,798.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Onix alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00021763 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000791 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.