Onespan (OSPN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.09. Onespan has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.94 million. Onespan had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Onespan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 695,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 565,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

