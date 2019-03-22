Onespan Inc (OSPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan’s rating score has declined by 50.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Onespan an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Onespan in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Onespan in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OSPN opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Onespan has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $814.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Onespan had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 20.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Onespan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onespan by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Onespan by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

