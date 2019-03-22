ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,712,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,353,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,415,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,469,000 after purchasing an additional 881,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

