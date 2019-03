OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $40,862,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,475,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,364,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,147,000 after purchasing an additional 638,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneMain by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 423,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,906. OneMain has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

