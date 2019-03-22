Omnicom Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,009 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,610% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 720,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 219.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 554,724 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $78.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

