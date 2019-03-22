Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 310,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

