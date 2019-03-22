Old National Bancorp (ONB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 392,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 240,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,428,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,754,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,460,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

