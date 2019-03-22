OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (FNI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.97% of First Trust Chindia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 3,340.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $36.81 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

