Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Thomas H. Graham bought 2,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,185 shares of company stock worth $142,757. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 637,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 79,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 565,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.