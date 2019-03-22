OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up approximately 1.4% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

