Okta (OKTA) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.61.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.47 on Monday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,537,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 329,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $26,960,730.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,335.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 772,405 shares of company stock valued at $61,346,593. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $22,091,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $7,669,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $437,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

