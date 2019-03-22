Okta (OKTA) and Kinerjapay (KPAY) Financial Analysis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Okta and Kinerjapay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 5 15 0 2.75 Kinerjapay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $80.06, indicating a potential downside of 6.33%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than Kinerjapay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okta and Kinerjapay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $399.25 million 23.64 -$125.50 million ($1.03) -82.98 Kinerjapay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kinerjapay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Kinerjapay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -31.43% -44.56% -14.02% Kinerjapay N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Okta beats Kinerjapay on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops. It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kinerjapay

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

