Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $121,851.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,416,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 779,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 300,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $978.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33 and a beta of 2.32. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

