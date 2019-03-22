OFG Bancorp (OFG) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 264,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,641,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,641,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,739,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 2,087,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,367,000 after acquiring an additional 473,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $998.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.50. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OFG Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $46,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,843.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

