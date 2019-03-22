Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Observer has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $326,173.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00376620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.01654763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,277,515,229 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.