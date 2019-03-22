Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $9.41 Million in Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 633,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Yeti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $5,874,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $5,736,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yeti from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

YETI stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $9.41 Million in Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/oaktree-capital-management-lp-invests-9-41-million-in-yeti-holdings-inc-yeti-stock.html.

Yeti Profile

Yeti Holdings, Inc designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.