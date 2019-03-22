NxGold Ltd (CVE:NXN) shares dropped 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 149,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $8.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/nxgold-nxn-stock-price-down-15-8.html.

About NxGold (CVE:NXN)

NxGold Ltd. engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. Its early-stage exploration projects include the right to acquire 70% undivided interest in the Kuulu property located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut; and an option agreement to earn up to a 100% interest in the Chicobi property located approximately 30 km northeast of Amos, Quebec.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NxGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.