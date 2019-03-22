Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Amc Networks worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital downgraded Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

