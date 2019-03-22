NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of NutriSystem worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,418,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NutriSystem by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,957,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,527,000 after purchasing an additional 130,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NutriSystem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter.

NTRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NTRI stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. NutriSystem Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 46.60%. NutriSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

