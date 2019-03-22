Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Tp Icap (TCAP)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a top pick rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tp Icap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

LON TCAP opened at GBX 311.30 ($4.07) on Tuesday. Tp Icap has a twelve month low of GBX 245.80 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 496.30 ($6.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 11.25 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

