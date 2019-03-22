NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 5,608 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,391,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,781,000 after buying an additional 766,547 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at $26,594,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $860,985.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $79.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-sells-5608-shares-of-paychex-inc-payx.html.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.