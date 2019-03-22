NRG Metals (NGZ) Trading 10% Higher

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 161,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 197,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

