Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $238.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,445,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.