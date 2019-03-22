Northland Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Medtronic (MDT)

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

“We highlight these results vis-a-vis Edwards’ PARTNER-3 Study which showed superiority at 1-year in the SAPIEN 3 arm. We note that there remain numerous unanswered questions in this cohort of low-risk patients. the trial This trial was a 1:1 randomized study using hierarchical endpoint analysis for non-inferiority first, and then on superiority.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.43.

MDT opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.