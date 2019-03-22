Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NFBK stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.64 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $836,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $335,240. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

